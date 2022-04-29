Connecticut Lawmakers Set 2040 Goal for Carbon-Free Grid

Connecticut lawmakers voted Thursday to officially set a target of 2040 for having a carbon-free electricity supply, despite skepticism about whether the state can meet that goal and whether ratepayers can afford the cost.

The legislation, which codifies an executive order issued in 2019 by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, would make Connecticut the 11th state to set the ambitious objective.

“By codifying our zero-carbon electric grid target into state law, we are providing a critical direction for state and local agencies, utility companies, and other partners as we collectively plan and implement Connecticut’s energy policies over the coming years,” Lamont said in a written statement. ”This is an important action we are taking to help mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis that we are already starting to experience.”

The governor said he plans to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

But state Rep. Cindy Harrison, R-Southbury, said she worries the legislation, which does not include any mandates or penalties for failing to reach the goal, could ultimately lead to higher electric rates for consumers.