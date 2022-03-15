New Canaan Brokerage Gets New Manager

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Melissa Riley will assume the role of Brokerage Manager for the firm’s New Canaan brokerage.

Riley has held a wide variety of roles in the New York and Connecticut real estate industries over the last 40 years.

“This new role is the culmination of my career,” Riley said in a statement. “I admire the way the company has grown throughout the years to become a leader and the preeminent high-end luxury brand. I’m excited to work with successful, client-focused agents in New Canaan and be aligned with a company that is a cultural fit for me.”

Riley’s many industry experiences include a decade spent at William Raveis Real Estate, where she worked on company acquisitions in Litchfield County, led the firm’s Stamford office, and grew the relocation and internet divisions at their corporate headquarters. As a brokerage manager at Prudential, Riley boosted the Fairfield office to the company’s number-two branch in a short time, then spent several years as regional senior vice president. She led the firm’s rebranding to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, which was the first in the country. With Keller Williams Realty, Riley helped expand their northern Westchester County, New York, office and opened their Dutchess County office. Most recently, she was the expansion director and business coach for one of the most successful teams in Connecticut, William Pitt Sotheby’s said in a statement.

“I have known Melissa Riley and watched her successful career with great interest for more than 30 years. I’m thrilled to finally be able to welcome her to William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty,” brokerage chairman and CEO Paul Breunich said in a statement. “I know our agents as well as our clients in the New Canaan area will greatly benefit from her expertise and exceptional leadership.”