FBI Offers Reward for Suspect in 11 Bank Robberies

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of carrying out nearly a dozen bank robberies along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Dubbed the Route 91 Bandit by the FBI, the suspect is believed to be a white male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 tall, with blue eyes and light hair. He typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers, and may be driving a late model Nissan sedan, the FBI said. He has threatened to use a gun and is considered armed and dangerous.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office said in a statement.

The robberies span from Sept. 9 until Jan. 27.

Banks and credit unions that have been robbed include American Eagle Financial Credit Union in Enfield, Webster Bank in Windsor and in Somers, Liberty Bank in Avon, and KeyBank in East Windsor.

Banks and credit unions in West Springfield, Athol, Montague and Greenfield, Massachusetts; Brattleboro, Vermont; and Keene, New Hampshire have also been robbed.