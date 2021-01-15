Report: Hartford Wants Developer for City-Owned Land

The city of Hartford is seeking redevelopment proposals for several parcels of municipally-owned land just north of downtown which would create a “gateway” to areas currently under development.

The parcels lie at the intersection of Main and Ann Uccello Streets, between RMS Cos.’ Downtown North development projects and the city’s Clay Arsenal neighborhood to the northwest.

The city wants proposals for the two areas totaling roughly 0.4-acres by mid-March, the Hartford Courant reports.

The parcel include the historic-but-abandoned “Flat Iron” and “Arrowhead” buildings; city officials want development that largely mirrors the scale of the two 4-story, brick, 19th century buildings. Mixed-use projects are requested.