Report: Hartford Wants Developer for City-Owned Land

January 15, 2021 | Reprints | Print

Hartford City Hall

The city of Hartford is seeking redevelopment proposals for several parcels of municipally-owned land just north of downtown which would create a “gateway” to areas currently under development.

The parcels lie at the intersection of Main and Ann Uccello Streets, between RMS Cos.’ Downtown North development projects and the city’s Clay Arsenal neighborhood to the northwest.

The city wants proposals for the two areas totaling roughly 0.4-acres by mid-March, the Hartford Courant reports.

The parcel include the historic-but-abandoned “Flat Iron” and “Arrowhead” buildings; city officials want development that largely mirrors the scale of the two 4-story, brick, 19th century buildings. Mixed-use projects are requested.

Related articles:

Commercial & Industrial

Report: Hartford Wants Developer for City-Owned Land

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Commercial & Industrial Biden Promises Extension of Eviction Freeze, Rent …
Banking & Lending Record Earnings for JPMorgan Chase Thanks to Reser…
0