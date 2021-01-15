Diane Arnold Named Essex Savings’ Next Leader

Essex Savings Bank’s longtime leader, Gregory Shook, will retire this summer, and Diane Arnold will take over as president and CEO.

Arnold is currently the bank’s senior vice president and chief lending officer and will begin her new role when Shook retires in July.

Shook has led Essex Savings Bank for 21 years, overseeing growth in deposits and loans, geographic expansion, the development of the Trust Department with over $600 million in assets, and integration with Essex Financial Services, its wholly-owned wealth management subsidiary with over $2.8 billion of managed assets, the bank said in a statement.

“Greg Shook has been an exemplary leader, and our board engaged in a very extensive and comprehensive process to select his successor,” Douglas Paul, chairman of the Essex Savings Bank’s board, said in the statement. “Ms. Arnold is an outstanding choice with the attributes and qualities necessary to propel Essex Savings Bank into the next era of banking as a leading community bank.”

Arnold will join the boards of both Essex Savings Bank and Essex Financial Services Inc.

She began her banking career in 1983 and worked in a variety of departments at two different banks before joining Essex Savings Bank in 2002, where she ultimately rose to her current position. During her 19 years at the bank, she has been particularly influential in developing the commercial loan portfolio and in mentoring many individuals, the bank said.

“I am honored to have been selected by the Board to assume the role of President and CEO upon Greg Shook’s retirement,” Arnold said. “I look forward to building upon our solid foundation of serving the local community and continuing to flourish in an ever-changing banking environment.”

“I am so pleased the Board has selected Diane Arnold as the next president and CEO and the first woman to serve in this role at our institution,” Shook said. “I have known Diane for many years and look forward to working with her to insure a smooth and successful transition.”

Essex Savings Bank has about $469 million in assets and six offices in Essex, Chester, Madison, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook.