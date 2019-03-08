Liberty Bank Announces New CEO and President

Middletown-based Liberty Bank has chosen its next leader.

The bank announced yesterday David W. Glidden will serve as the new president and CEO, succeeding Chandler J. Howard, who has led the bank since 2007. Glidden’s new role will begin on March 18, 2019.

Howard announced his retirement in May 2018, and upon retirement will become a member of Liberty Bank’s board of directors.

“On behalf of the board of directors and executive management team, we wish Chandler continued success in retirement and are very pleased he has agreed to become a member of our board,” Mark Gingras, chairman of the Liberty Bank board of directors, said in a statement. “We extend a warm welcome to David as he joins Liberty Bank. After an extensive nationwide search, we are confident that David’s leadership experience and remarkable achievements will lead Liberty Bank toward a future of continued growth, outstanding customer service and community involvement.”

Glidden brings over 30 years of industry leadership experience to Liberty Bank. Most recently he was regional president for the Northern New England and Upstate New York region for TD Bank. He was responsible for managing retail banking, small business, wealth management, commercial and specialty banking operations and lending services.

Glidden began his banking career at Shawmut Bank’s commercial lending division in Boston and joined TD Bank in 1994, embarking on a path that led to numerous positions of increasing responsibility.

“I look forward to joining Liberty Bank and working with the team to reach new heights,” Glidden said in a statement. “Under Chandler’s leadership, Liberty built a solid foundation and continues to be a top company in Connecticut. During the next chapter of Liberty’s history, we will remain committed to helping customers handle their finances with confidence. I am proud to have the opportunity to lead the team to more successes as we continue to provide outstanding products and services, one-of-a-kind customer experiences and unparalleled community support to the areas within our footprint.”

Glidden is an active banking industry leader and advocate. In addition to his involvement with the Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York state banking associations, Glidden has held several leadership positions with organizations such as BDC Capital of New England Inc., Turnaround Management Association, Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, SIS Charitable Fund’s Treasurer and Trustee and the TD Bank Charitable Foundation.

He is also a member of the board of directors for the American Cancer Society New England Division and the ACS National Delegate. Glidden was recently awarded the St. Georges Award, the ACS’ Highest National Volunteer Recognition Award for Life Time Achievement.

“David’s diverse banking experience and commitment to the community make him the perfect match for Liberty Bank,” Howard said in a statement. “I am confident that under his leadership, Liberty will continue on its journey to be the most admired company in Connecticut.”