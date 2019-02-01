New Jersey Developer Plans Apartments for Two Hartford Catholic Schools

Two former Catholic schools in Hartford could become apartment developments under a proposal by New Jersey-based Aria Legacy Group.

The development company bought the vacant St. Peter’s and St. Augustine’s schools from the Archdiocese of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports, but plans to lease a church on the St. Peter’s property to a local religious organization instead of converting it to housing along with the rest of the property.

Around 100 units in total would be created between the two conversions.

