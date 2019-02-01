Lamont to Tap Nooyi, Smith and Lehman to Head Economic Development

Gov. Ned Lamont, long dissatisfied with the way the state conducts economic development, will give details of a plan Friday in which three high-profile executives will form a public-private triumvirate in the hope of bringing more jobs to Connecticut.

The three are Indra Nooyi, an old friend of Lamont’s from Yale School of Management and Greenwich, who recently retired as chairman and CEO of PepsiCo; James Smith, the retired CEO of the parent of Webster Bank who co-chaired a commission last year aimed at righting the state; and David Lehman, the young, fast-rising head of global real estate finance at Goldman Sachs investment bank, who approached the state to offer his services.

Lehman, 41, of Greenwich, will be named commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development “and will also be my senior economic adviser,” Lamont said in an interview Thursday.

“We’re moving away from the old model of ’Hey, somebody knocked on our door,” Lamont said. “We want to find companies who are a natural fit here in Connecticut, where we have the wind at out backs.”

He named defense suppliers, life science and health care, digital media and financial technology and insurance.

“They’re all natural ecosystems where … I think we can do a better job of attracting them,” Lamont said.

Nooyi and Smith will co-chair the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, a public-private partnership created years ago by the state and about a dozen companies, mostly utilities, to help towns and companies.

CERC and DECD will join forces through a formal agreement, creating PACT, the partnership.

Lamont envisions the two retired executives reaching out to attract companies, and Lehman heading a DECD that directs workforce training issues, brownfield remediation, assistance to smaller companies and other traditional tasks.

“CERC is the hunter, DECD is the gatherer,” Lamont said. “We are jump-starting the way we retain and recruit companies and grow the economy.”

The spark is personality driven, in part. If you’re a company looking at Connecticut, Lamont said, “We’re going to make sure that you have a peer from the corporate community.”

Asked whether he’ll continue with large incentive packages former Gov. Dannel Malloy offered corporations, Lamont didn’t have a ready yes or no, but he said, “As a priority, we’re not leading with incentives, we’re leading with the reason you want to be in Connecticut.”

