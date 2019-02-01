MENUMENU

Bills Pulled That Would Have Placed Limits on Craft Breweries

By The Associated Press | February 1, 2019

Image courtesy of Chris Lexow / CC BY-SA 2.0

Two state lawmakers proposing limits on Connecticut’s craft brewery industry have withdrawn their bills following an outcry from brewers.

One proposal would have required breweries to choose between running a tap room or selling their beer off-site at stores and restaurants. The other bill would have barred breweries from selling beer if they’re also distributing it for sale elsewhere.

The legislation stems from questions about whether the current regulatory system unfairly benefits Connecticut’s growing craft brewery industry at the expense of restaurants, package stores, wholesalers and distributors.

Brewers said they were blindsided by the bills.

Democratic Sen. Doug McCrory, of Hartford, said Thursday he’s asked for his bill not to be taken up, but believes a “broad public debate” is needed on the issue so there’s “opportunity, equality and fairness for everyone.”

