Berkshire Hathaway Merges With Newtown Boutique Brokerage

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties has merged with Barbara Frey Real Estate LLC, a boutique residential brokerage firm serving Fairfield and New Haven counties.

“Barbara Frey and her team are highly regarded in the Fairfield County real estate community,” Berkshire Hathaway New England CEO and president Candace Adams said in a statement. “Their commitment to outstanding client service and shared values make them the perfect fit for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family.”

Broker-owner Barbara Frey has since 1992 helped buyers and sellers across Fairfield County find and market exceptional properties. She is past president of the Newtown Board of Realtors and a former member of the CT Realtors Legislative Committee. With her she brings her entire company, all sales executives who specialize in the residential markets in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

“Joining the Berkshire Hathaway family offers our agents access to unparalleled sales and marketing tools, and brings added value to our clients,” Frey said in a statement. “From the moment I first met with Candace, I felt my team would thrive within their culture.”

With this transaction, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties grows its Newtown office, located at 84 South Main St., to 28 agents. The firm has more than 1,800 sales staff in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

“With offices across Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, we are always looking for the right opportunities to expand our footprint in Fairfield County,” Adams said in a statement. “When you find a firm with an outstanding reputation, shared vision and dedicated team, it’s the right time to grow.”

Tags: Barbara Frey Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Fairfield County, New Haven County, Newtown