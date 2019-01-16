Report: Norwalk Sues Developer Over Zoning Violations

The city of Norwalk is suing the company behind a stalled development in the city’s downtown over blight and zoning violations.

In response to what the city says are health and safety issues, rotted floors and inadequate construction at the Wall Street Place development, it has sued owner Municipal Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Citibank, according to the Norwalk Hour. In addition, the paper reports, the city’s lawsuit claims Municipal has engaged in illegal use of the land, failure to construct required public improvements and failure to abide by construction time restrictions.

The city has been fining the developer for each day the issues haven’t been addressed since late 2018. The developer could owe the city as much as $15,000.

