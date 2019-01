Citing U.S. Census Bureau numbers, the Hartford Business Journal reports Connecticut has lost population every year for the last five years.

Connecticut had 3,572,665 residents between July 1, 2017, and July 2018, representing a loss of 1,215 residents, or less than a half percent decline, while the country’s population increased 0.6 percent.

The state’s population peaked in 2013 at 3,594,915 people.

Tags: Connecticut economy, connecticut population, U.S. Census Bureau