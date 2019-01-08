Manchester Hopes to Lure Downtown Investment With Loan Program

The town of Manchester is hoping a combination of zero-interest loans and a federal “opportunity zone” designation will lure new investment in its downtown.

Ten-year loans from $25,000 and $250,000 are available for projects that will address current building, fire and health code issues, modernizing an older building in order to accommodate new uses, according to a statement from the town. A portion of a loan can be transferred to a grant in some circumstances. The loan pool will be available in 2019 and 2020 only or until the $750,000 designated for the program is exhausted.

“Downtown is the heart of the Manchester community and we are excited to launch this initiative to make it even better. We look forward to supporting our existing downtown businesses, which have played a major role in the resurgence of the downtown district and also welcoming new businesses and additional investments through this new downtown loan program,” Mayor Jay Moran said in a statement.

The entire downtown has been designated as a federal “opportunity zone” under the Trump administration’s 2017 tax overhaul law. The program gives special tax treatment to certain investments made in specific areas designated by municipalities.

