LAZ Parking Eyes Hartford Tower, Apartment Market

The head of Hartford’s LAZ Parking said the company is looking to purchase the city’s iconic Gold Building, and make an entrance into the local apartment market.

Lazowski told the Hartford Business Journal Thursday that he and Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC are working together to purchase the 26-story tower at 755 Main St. Talcott Realty Investors currently owns the glass-covered building.

HBJ notes that if the deal goes through, LAZ could convert its current headquarters building at 15 Lewis St. to apartments.

Tags: Gold Building, Hartford, LAZ Parking, Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, Talcott Realty Investors