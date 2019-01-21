Lamont Approached Tribes to Consider Development in Bridgeport

Gov. Ned Lamont has asked the chairmen for the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to consider some kind of development in Bridgeport, according to a report from The Day.

“We’ve had discussion, primarily based on our government-to-government relations,” Kevin Brown, the Mohegan chairman, told The Day on Saturday. “During those discussions, [Lamont] asked, ‘Would you be interested in looking into Bridgeport?’”

According to what Brown told The Day, if the tribes proposed a Bridgeport project, it wouldn’t necessarily be a resort casino. The tribes own Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

“There could be other things that involved gaming, betting and the entertainment world,” Brown told The Day. “A casino could be in the mix but nothing’s been decided.”

MGM Resorts International, the operator of the Las Vegas casino that opened Massachusetts’ first resort casino, MGM Springfield, proposed building a $675 million casino on Bridgeport’s waterfront.

Lamont, who took office earlier this month, has had two discussions about Bridgeport with Brown and Rodney Butler, the Mashantucket chairman, Brown told The Day.

Colleen Flanagan Johnson, a spokeswoman for Lamont, told The Day that the governor had talked with the tribes.

The tribes could pursue a Bridgeport project “under the same MMCT-type construct” as what they did in East Windsor, Brown told The Day. In East Windsor, the tribes formed a partnership to pursue a third Connecticut casino and the first on non-tribal land.

Despite this, Brown said there was no guarantee a Bridgeport development would happen.

