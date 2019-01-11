Federal Workers Feeling Pressure of Government Shutdown, Seeking Loans

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors are feeling the pinch of the prolonged government shutdown, and many are taking out loans and making tough choices about what bills to pay.

Roughly 420,000 federal employees were deemed essential and are working unpaid. An additional 380,000 are staying home without pay. While furloughed federal workers have been given back pay in previous shutdowns, it’s not guaranteed that will happen this time.

Government contractors, who have been placed indefinitely on unpaid leave, don’t get compensated for lost hours.

Most of the government workers received their last paycheck two weeks ago, and Friday will be the first payday with no money. Around the country, some workers are relying on donations, including launching GoFundMe campaigns. Food pantries have opened up in several locations.

Tags: Government Shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump