BLT Completes Remediation of Stamford Waterfront Sites

Building and Land Technology (BLT), developer of Stamford’s Harbor Point, finished the active remediation of approximately 90 acres of formerly polluted land in the city’s South End and Waterside neighborhoods, according to a statement from the company last week.

BLT recently filed several key closure reports with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) verifying the completion of remediation at the former Yale & Towne, Pitney Bowes main plant, and a substantial portion of the Northeast Utilities Helco sites. Additionally, BLT has completed the active remediation of the former Petro fuel site in Waterside, and the former Manger Electric site in the South End of Stamford.

“In cooperation with DEEP and with the support of the city of Stamford, we’ve undertaken a redevelopment of Stamford’s waterfront that has included the implementation of a massive environmental remedial action plan to transform former brownfields into a vibrant mixed-use waterfront community,” Carl R. Kuehner, III, chairman of BLT, said in a statement. “These properties now host nearly 3,000 new market rate and affordable apartments, four Class A office buildings, more than 150,000 square feet of retail space with dozens of new tenants, the Waterside School, over a dozen acres of new public parks, and vibrant public waterfront.”

Remediation actions included excavation and off-site disposal of more than 200,000 cubic yards of polluted soil, installation of more than 50 acres of geomembrane engineered controls, construction of vapor barriers and mitigation systems, and reuse of more than 100,000 cubic yards of crushed concrete and recycled stone.