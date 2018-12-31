Wells Fargo to Pay Over $5.2M to CT for Cheating Customers

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. will pay over $5.2 million to Connecticut to resolve allegations that it violated state consumer protection laws by using various unfair and deceptive practices against customers.

The money is part of a broader $575 million settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia to resolve claims that the bank violated state consumer protection laws by opening millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent.

The settlement is also to resolve allegations of improperly referring customers for enrollment in third-party renters and life insurance policies; improperly charging auto loan customers for force-placed and unnecessary collateral protection insurance; failing to ensure that customers received refunds of unearned premiums on certain optional auto finance products and incorrectly charging customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees.

“Wells Fargo engaged in conduct that violated the public’s trust and ran afoul of state laws,” Attorney General George Jepsen said in a statement. “This settlement resolves Connecticut’s consumer protection claims against the bank and creates an important avenue for Connecticut consumers seeking redress for the bank’s improper conduct. I’m proud of the strong, bipartisan work of the states in this investigation that has helped bring this matter to a close.”

Through this settlement, Wells Fargo will also create a consumer redress review program through which consumers who have not been made whole through other remediation programs already in place can seek to have their inquiry or complaint reviewed by an escalation team for possible relief. This settlement represents the most significant engagement to date by state attorneys general involving a national bank without a federal law enforcement partner.

Wells Fargo has identified more than 3.5 million accounts where customer accounts were opened, funds were transferred, credit card applications were filed and debit cards were issued without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

The bank has also identified 528,000 online bill pay enrollments nationwide that may have resulted from improper sales practices at the bank. In addition, Wells Fargo improperly submitted more than 6,500 renters insurance and/or simplified term life insurance policy applications and payments from customer accounts without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

As part of its settlement with the states, Wells Fargo has agreed to implement within 60 days a program through which consumers who believe they were affected by the bank’s conduct, but fell outside the prior restitution programs, can contact Wells Fargo to be reviewed for potential redress. Wells Fargo will create and maintain a website for consumers to use to access the program and will provide periodic reports to the states about ongoing restitution efforts.

