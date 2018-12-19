Payrailz Promotes Two to C-Suite Roles

Glastonbury-based fintech firm Payrailz has promoted two to C-suite roles.

The company announced earlier this week that Horng Tern will be elevated to the role of chief technology officer and Paul Franko will become chief operating officer.

As Payrailz manages the company’s continuing growth, co-founder and former CTO Franko will be taking on more responsibilities as he steps into the new role of COO. Tern will report to Franko and the two will work closely together to execute Payrailz’s vision of a smarter payments experience.

“I am honored to be able to expand my role at a company that values innovation as much as Payrailz does. Working closely with Paul, our development team has created something really special,” Tern said in a statement. “I look forward to delivering strategic guidance and leadership to help Payrailz further achieve its goal of creating smart and innovative technologies to transform the payments industry.”

Formerly senior architect at Payrailz, Tern will now oversee all technology related to software development, IT management and product development. Before Payrailz, Tern was senior technical architect for Payveris and held technical positions at CyberSheath Services International, DynAgility and Online Resources Corp.

“Payrailz has experienced tremendous momentum and industry acceptance since we announced our company in November of 2017. As we proactively manage our growth, we are thrilled to see Horng Tern stepping into a more strategic role within our organization as he has been an integral member of the team ever since he joined,” Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz, said in a statement. “His expertise in both leadership and technology is a powerful combination, and we look forward to seeing how Horng continues to help us deliver the best payments experience possible. Additionally, as Paul moves into an expanded role, we look forward to his continued leadership and efforts in executing our vision.”

Tags: C-Suite, Payrailz, promotions