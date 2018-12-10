Lamont Noncommittal on XL Center Renovations

Connecticut’s soon-to-be governor won’t rule out supporting renovations to Hartford’s XL Center, but neither is he backing the idea just yet.

Ned Lamont “looks forward to a discussion on how a responsibly financed plan” for the facility could be achieved, according to the Hartford Courant, quoting a Lamont spokesperson.

The most recent plan on the table calls for a $100 million renovation, downsized from a $250 million renovation supported by Lamont’s predecessor, outgoing Gov. Dannel Malloy. That plan to redo the aging arena fell afoul of lawmakers and the state’s worsening financial situation.

