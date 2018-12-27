Former Toys ‘R’ Locations Attract Interest

Former Toys ‘R’ Us locations in Fairfield County are attracting interest from potential tenants, the Norwalk Hour reports.

The toy retailer closed hundreds of locations nationwide earlier this year, including ones in Norwalk, Danbury and Milford. All three locations are visible from major highways, and the Norwalk location is near the under-construction SoNo Collection mall.

One broker interviewed by the paper suggested recreational tenants, like those who run trampoline parks, could be likely tenants for some of the spaces, as many big-box retailers are struggling. Another possibility might be a discount retailer like Dollar General, the paper reports.

