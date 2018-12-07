MENUMENU

Former Meriden CVS Building Sold for $1.2M

December 7, 2018

A commercial building in Meriden has sold for $1.2 million.

The building at 671 East Main St., once the home of a CVS, was sold in November, according to a statement from the R. Calabrese Agency, which represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction. CVS had built a new building in the area and moved its store there.

The 14,000-square-foot building was bought by a developer, ZTZ Properties LLC, from CVS. ZTZ will be repurposing the building.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,

Commercial & Industrial

Former Meriden CVS Building Sold for $1.2M

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending Ohio Credit Union Plans Branch for CT Macy’s…
Commercial & Industrial Target Planning Small-Format West Hartford Store
0