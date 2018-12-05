Former Bank Manager Who Embezzled from CD Accounts is Sentenced

Stephen Carbonella, 60, of Hamden, was sentenced yesterday to 21 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzling funds from Webster Bank.

Carbonella was a bank manager of the Orange branch office, where between approximately 2003 and 2017, he withdrew more than $879,000 from approximately 20 account holders’ certificate of deposit accounts at Webster Bank, without the knowledge or consent of the account holders, and used the embezzled funds for his own purposes. He also took steps to conceal his misconduct, including by forging signatures and falsifying documents.

Carbonella pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer or employee on Sept. 12, 2018. Carbonella was ordered to serve the first six months of his supervised release in home confinement, and ordered to pay full restitution. Currently released on a $200,000 bond, he is required to report to prison on Jan. 29, 2019.

Tags: Certificate of Deposit, embezzlement, U.S. District Court