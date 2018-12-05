MENUMENU

Craft Chain Takes Over Bankrupt Retailer’s Space in Bridgeport

By The Associated Press | December 5, 2018

Arts-and-crafts chain Michaels is taking over the former Sports Authority storefront at Brookside Center.

The location in Bridgeport at 4543 North Main St. is just south of the Merritt Parkway.

Sports Authority closed stores in Bridgeport and Danbury as part of a 2016 bankruptcy dissolution, with Dick’s Sporting Goods taking over a Norwalk location.

In southwestern Connecticut, Michael’s has existing stores in Milford, Stamford, Westport, Wilton and Brookfield.

