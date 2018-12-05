Craft Chain Takes Over Bankrupt Retailer’s Space in Bridgeport

Arts-and-crafts chain Michaels is taking over the former Sports Authority storefront at Brookside Center.

The location in Bridgeport at 4543 North Main St. is just south of the Merritt Parkway.

Sports Authority closed stores in Bridgeport and Danbury as part of a 2016 bankruptcy dissolution, with Dick’s Sporting Goods taking over a Norwalk location.

In southwestern Connecticut, Michael’s has existing stores in Milford, Stamford, Westport, Wilton and Brookfield.

Tags: Bridgeport, Michael's, Sports Authority