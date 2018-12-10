Attorney in ‘Pump and Dump’ Scheme Gets Extra Jail Time After Hiding More Money

Diane Dalmy, 63, of Denver, Colorado, was resentenced last week in New Haven federal court to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.

Dalmy was sentenced for her role in a securities fraud scheme led by a Connecticut man, and for hiding money after her original sentencing proceeding earlier this year to avoid paying restitution to victims of the scheme.

Dalmy used her position as an attorney to assist others in defrauding thousands of investors through a stock “pump and dump” scheme between January 2009 and July 2016.

As a result of the fraud scheme, more than 12,000 victim investors collectively lost nearly $19 million. Dalmy’s total gain from her participation in this conspiracy, and related legal work, was approximately $30,000.

Dalmy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy on Feb. 6, 2018. She provided the court with a financial affidavit that required her, under penalty of perjury, to disclose all of her financial resources in March. Dalmy was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment and ordered her to pay $2 million in restitution on May 15.

After her original sentencing and prior to her reporting to prison in June 2018, Dalmy attempted to hide approximately $47,000 in cash. The money had been omitted from her financial affidavit. The government notified the court of Dalmy’s willful failure to pay restitution in July.

A resentencing hearing was ordered and Dalmy was sentenced to an additional 24 months of imprisonment, for a total sentence of 60 months of imprisonment.

