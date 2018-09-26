Study: New Haven Leads State in Distracted Driving Crashes

New Haven and Hartford lead the state in distracted driving accidents, according to a new study.

The Travelers Institute and the Connecticut Safety Research Center said between 2015 and the first half of 2018 there were 1,392 crashes caused by people on cellphones, eating or otherwise distracted in New Haven, or about 5 percent of all crashes in the city.

There were 1,055 similar accidents in Hartford, and 899 accidents distracted driving accidents in Bridgeport.

The data came from the state’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation.

The researchers labeled several roadways as trouble spots for distracted driving, including Route 1 south along the coast; Interstate 84 in Waterbury and Hartford; Interstate 91 north in Meriden; Route 9 north in Middletown; Route 2 west near Norwich; and I-95 along the eastern shoreline.

