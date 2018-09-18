A RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon Will Appear to Raise Awareness for Scholarship Fund

New Haven real estate brokerage RE/MAX Showcase will sponsor a 70-foot-tall hot air balloon to appear at the Denali’s Run the Gauntlet 5K Race at Lighthouse Point Park on Oct. 21. The event was organized by RE/MAX Showcase to help raise awareness and funds for the Denali Foundation Scholarship Fund for children attending Soundview Family YMCA. All proceeds of the event will go to the Denali Foundation.

This hot air balloon is a part of RE/MAX’s 108-balloon fleet across the country. The RE/MAX Showcase office is located at 947 State St. in New Haven.

Tags: CBRE/NE, Denali Foundation Scholarship Fund, Denali’s Run the Gauntlet 5K Race, hot air balloon, Lighthouse Point Park, New Haven, RE/MAX Showcase, Soundview Family YMCA