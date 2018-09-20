McGynn Rejoins Savings Institute Bank & Trust

Cheryl McGynn has rejoined Savings Institute Bank & Trust as branch manager for its Hebron location. She was previously a mortgage consultant in the Greater Norwich area and branch manager at the bank’s Brooklyn and Moosup locations.

McGlynn volunteers with Relay for Life and the Plainfield PAC. She also served as a board member on the Plainfield Rotary and local BNU groups.

“We’re excited to have Cheryl return to retail banking as our Hebron location’s branch manager,” Jonathan Wood, executive vice president and director of retail banking, said in a statement. “Her outstanding people skills will help the branch flourish.”

Tags: branch manager, Hebron, Savings Institute Bank & Trust