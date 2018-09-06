FuelCell Energy: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FuelCell Energy Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period, beating forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $1.54.

