Aer Lingus Will Stay at Bradley International Airport for Four More Years

Aer Lingus service at Bradley International Airport will continue for at least four more years under a new agreement made with the state. The airline will also place one of its first four A321neoLR on the Bradley to Dublin route, a new and more spacious aircraft.

Aer Lingus first came to Bradley in 2016, connecting Hartford and Dublin directly. According to a statement by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the route has seen continuous ridership that has increased year over year since then.

The DECD will provide Aer Lingus up to $3.8 million in the second year of service in reduced guarantee if revenue falls short of a predetermined target. This will drop to not more than $3 million in the third year and again to $2 million in the fourth. The subsidy will not exceed $13.3 million over the four years of Aer Lingus service, Malloy said in a statement.

Aer Lingus will also commit to operating service at the airport for a fifth and sixth year without subsidy from the state.

“Bradley International Airport is a major economic driver for Connecticut and it continues to be a key player in our efforts to grow our economy, boost tourism and improve our transportation system,” Malloy said.

