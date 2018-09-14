Aer Lingus Will Stay at Bradley International Airport for Four More Years

September 14, 2018
aer lingus

Aer Lingus service at Bradley International Airport will continue for at least four more years under a new agreement made with the state. The airline will also place one of its first four A321neoLR on the Bradley to Dublin route, a new and more spacious aircraft.  

Aer Lingus first came to Bradley in 2016, connecting Hartford and Dublin directly. According to a statement by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the route has seen continuous ridership that has increased year over year since then.  

The DECD will provide Aer Lingus up to $3.8 million in the second year of service in reduced guarantee if revenue falls short of a predetermined target. This will drop to not more than $3 million in the third year and again to $2 million in the fourth. The subsidy will not exceed $13.3 million over the four years of Aer Lingus service, Malloy said in a statement.  

Aer Lingus will also commit to operating service at the airport for a fifth and sixth year without subsidy from the state.  

“Bradley International Airport is a major economic driver for Connecticut and it continues to be a key player in our efforts to grow our economy, boost tourism and improve our transportation system,” Malloy said.  

Related articles:


Tags: , , , , , , ,


Banking & Lending

Aer Lingus Will Stay at Bradley International Airport for Four More Years

by The Commercial Record time to read: 1 min
Commercial & Industrial Gartner to Expand Stamford Headquarters, Adding 40…
Banking & Lending Milford Bank Promotes for New Executive Vice Presi…
0