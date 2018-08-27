West Haven Hampton Inn & Suites Sold to NY-Based Investor

August 27, 2018
hampton inn picture

The Hampton Inn & Suites on Sawmill Road in West Haven has sold to New-York based MCR, the Hartford Business Journal reports. The 98-room hotel is just one of MCR’s 94 hotel acquisitions in 24 states.

The seller was Blackstone Real Estate, and the terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MCR recently sold Hilton Garden Inn of Milford to American Hotel Income Properties last year.

Commercial & Industrial

