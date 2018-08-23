Two Leases Bring North Haven Industrial Complex to 65 Percent Occupancy

Right Coast Kustomz LLC and Absolute Training signed long-term leases office space at 52 Giles Ave. in North Haven. Right Coast Kustomz leased 11,000 square feet and Absolute Training leased 2,300 square feet.

Michael Boyarsky of Welco Realty represented the tenants, and Stephen Press and Elina Katsman of Press/Cuozzo Realtors represented the owner, FFC of Giles Avenue LLC.

With these two new leases, the flex/industrial complex is 65 percent occupied.

Tags: Absolute Training, FFC of Giles Avenue LLC, North Haven, Press/Cuozzo Realtors, Right Coast Kustomz LLC, Welco Realty