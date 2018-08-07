Plainville Medical Office Building Sells for $5.5M

Tomasso Brothers Inc. has sold a medical office building for $5.5 million, according to the Hartford Business Journal. The 27,685-square-foot building is located at 440 New Britain Ave. in Plainville. The main tenants of the building are Hartford Healthcare and Central Connecticut Endoscopy surgery center.

The buyer was Atkins Cos., a New Jersey commercial-residential realty investment and management company, Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said in a statement. Holliday Fenoglio Fowler brokered the sale.

