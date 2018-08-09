New Real Estate Brokerage Firm Vows to Give Back

Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC, a new firm in Thomaston, is opening with the intent to donate a portion of its revenues back to the community.

The company recently announced it will give back 5 percent of gross revenues to the community and said it is encouraging its agents to do the same.

“It’s a simple concept of doing well by doing good, as we grow we are able to do more good though out Connecticut,” Steve Schappert, CEO of the company, said in a statement. “Each quarter we will tally the income, identify a project and write a check; often volunteer services will be included.”

Schappert expects to cut his first check in early December and has targeted homeless veterans in the state. It could be as simple as distributing new wool socks to shelters. The goal is to simply make a difference in a life in some green, healthy, holistic, organic, sustainable or energy efficient way.

“I wanted to develop a company that helps people connect with their life purpose, keep them motivated, and achieve lasting happiness,” Schappert said. “The real estate business can be demanding and mixing your personal interests can keep you moving forward even on the worst days. There is a growing demand from people that are interested in companies that align with their values.”

The company currently has agents in Danbury and Bristol with new agents coming on board in New Haven and Torrington.

