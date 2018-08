German valve manufacturing company Oventrop Corp. has signed a lease renewal and expansion for 12,240 square feet of space in East Granby.

The space, a multi-tenant Airport Business facility, is located at 29 Kripes Rd. Oventrop Corp. has occupied 48,480 square feet in the facility since 2006.

Sentry Commercial represented Oventrop Corp. and the landlord, 29 Kripes Road Assoc. LLC, in the transaction.

