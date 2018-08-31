Malloy Appeals for Storm Assistance

Gov. Dannel Malloy filed an appeal with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting that the denial of individual assistance for homeowners in New Haven and Fairfield counties be reversed. This assistance could benefit the homes and families affected by the tornados and storms that damaged properties and communities earlier this year.

Malloy also filed an appeal over the denial of public and individual assistance on behalf of the towns of Bridgewater, New Milford and Roxbury in Litchfield County. These towns sustained significant damage from the storms.

FEMA approved application for funding and public assistance for New Haven and Fairfield counties, which will help pay for some costs incurred on public property because of the storms. FEMA did deny Malloy’s request for individuals living in those municipalities to apply for federal assistance earlier this month.

“While I am grateful that part of our request for federal aid was granted, we are appealing the decision to deny assistance to homeowners and to those towns in Litchfield County that also sustained significant damage,” Malloy said in a statement. “Approving this request will help communities in these areas recover from these damaging storms.”

