Electric Boat Corp. Leases Over 53K SF in North Stonington

Electric Boat Corp. has signed a long-term lease for office space at 25 Norwich Westerly Rd. in North Stonington.

The tenant will occupy 53,376 square feet, an entire building, of the 125,986 square foot industrial/flex facility on 34.87 acres.

John Cafasso of Colliers International represented the owner, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and CBRE/New England represented the tenant.

“This agreement makes sense from a business perspective, while also supporting our neighbor Electric Boat and maintaining our commitment to the local economy,” David Rozen, CFO of Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, told the New England Real Estate Journal, which first reported the transaction.

