Metro-North Trains Involved in Minor Collision in Bridgeport

By The Associated Press | July 13, 2018

Metro-North officials say two trains were involved in a minor collision in Connecticut and a worker for the commuter rail service reportedly suffered minor injuries. 

Authorities say an equipment train and a train not carrying any commuters collided at slow speed early Thursday afternoon on a track in Bridgeport. 

The incident caused delays of up to 45 minutes on Metro-North’s main New Haven Line and the Waterbury branch. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

