HomeGoods Announces Opening Date For Newest Connecticut Store

HomeGoods announced it will open its 12th store in the Greater Hartford market on Aug. 5.

The 19,850-square-foot store at Kennedy Road Marketplace in Windsor will employ approximately 65 people and sell an assortment of furniture, lighting, rugs and accessories.

HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions. Regular store hours are Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grand opening day hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Homegoods now operates more than 650 stores nationwide as part of the 4,000-store TJX Cos., parent of the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense retail chains.

Tags: HomeGoods, Homesense, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post, T.J. Maxx, TJX Cos., Windsor