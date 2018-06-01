Pearce Adds Browder to New Haven Roster

Dewey Browder III has joined Pearce Real Estate as a residential sales agent in the New Haven residential office.

Browder is “a great addition to our busy New Haven office,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. “He brings with him a great work ethic, strong technological skills and a very warm, professional presence that should inspire confidence in any of his clients. Dewey is very passionate about real estate and helping people. A perfect fit.”

Browder has over 15 years of experience in business management and administration.

Tags: New Haven, Pearce Real Estate, residential real estate