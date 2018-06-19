Owner of Meriden Transportation Firm Sentenced to Prison for Fraud Scheme

The owner of Transportation Cost Management LLC has been sentenced to prison for a fraud scheme.

Digby Kerr, 50, of Meriden, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding four manufacturing companies of more than $600,000.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kerr owned and operated Transportation Cost Management LLC, which was in the business of brokering shipping contracts between manufacturers and trucking companies As part of its business, TCM would receive shipping invoices from trucking companies, process the invoices, and forward the billing information to the manufacturers.

The manufacturers would transmit the payment funds to TCM for remittal to the trucking companies. TCM would then remit payment to the trucking companies and send confirmation reports to the manufacturers indicating that payment had been made to the trucking companies. The manufactures compensated TCM for providing this service.

Kerr and TCM failed to remit more than $603,400 in payment funds that TCM received from four manufacturers to the trucking companies that transported goods for those victim manufacturers. TCM, at Kerr’s direction, emailed confirmation reports to the victim manufacturers that falsely represented that the manufacturers’ payments had been properly forwarded to the trucking companies.

Kerr was ordered to pay full restitution; he plead guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 26. Released on a $100,000 bond, Kerr was ordered to report to prison on July 23.

Tags: fraud scheme, New Haven, U.S. District Court