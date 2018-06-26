Norwalk Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution, Health Care Fraud Offenses

A Norwalk doctor has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and health care fraud offenses.

Milford resident Dr. Bharat Patel pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to narcotics distribution and health care fraud offenses.

According to court documents and statements, Patel was a physician operating out of Family Health Urgent Care, formerly known as Immediate Health Care, located at 235 Main St. in Norwalk. During this time, Patel saw numerous patients who had no legitimate medical purpose to see Patel and only came to his medical practice in order to obtain prescriptions for controlled substances, primarily hydrocodone or oxycodone. Some of those patients were enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare and paid for Patel’s services, and had the prescriptions paid for, by those programs.

In pleading guilty, Patel admitted that he wrote hundreds of medically unnecessary prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone, and received $158,523.95 as a result of this and related criminal conduct.

Patel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone, an offense that carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison, and one count health care fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2018.

Patel has agreed to forfeit $158,523.95 to the government. He also agrees to forfeit and surrender his federal controlled substances registration to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Patel has been detained since his arrest on July 12, 2017.

Tags: drug distribution, fraud, Health Care