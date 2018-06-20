New England Auto Museum Eyes Permanent Home in Norwalk

The New England Auto Museum is close to finding a permanent home in Connecticut.

Museum President and CEO Michael Scheidel tells The Hour the museum is evaluating a historic office building in Norwalk.

The roughly 250,000-square-foot building was built in 1923 and originally served as a hat factory.

Scheidel says the east side of the building would house about 30 cars. He says there’s enough room for a mezzanine level including a classroom and a library.

Scheidel says the museum is considering one other undisclosed location.

The nonprofit organization started in 2007. Scheidel says the museum will make a decision concerning the move this year.

Tags: museums, New England Auto Museum, Norwalk