KeyBank Originates $17.6M in Financing for Multifamily Portfolio

KeyBank Real Estate Capital has originated a total of $17.6 million in Fannie Mae financing for a three-property, multifamily portfolio in Connecticut.

Rosehill Apartments secured a $6.5 million non-recourse, fixed-rate mortgage loan. Built in 1985, the 91-unit, garden-style apartment complex is located in Branford.

Valley Court Apartments, a 61-unit, garden-style apartment complex also located in Branford, secured a $5.8 million non-recourse, fixed-rate mortgage loan.

Finally, Morningside Commons, an 85-unit, garden-style apartment complex, secured a $5.3 million non-recourse, fixed-rate mortgage loan. Built in 1977, the property is located in Milford.

Tom Peloquin of Key’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged the loans, which were used to refinance existing debt. The loans are structured with a 10-year term, 12-month interest only period and 30-year amortization schedule. Albert Clemente of KeyBank Real Estate Capital sourced the business and works as relationship manager.

