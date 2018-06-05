Ion Bank Promotes Three

Ion Bank named several employee promotions.

Suzanne Hardy has been promoted to senior vice president and controller. Hardy joined Ion Bank in 2011 as an accounting officer and then served as vice president and accounting officer. Previously, she was employed at New Alliance Bank in North Haven and North American Bank in Waterbury.

Kalim Jan was also promoted to senior vice president, finance and investment officer. Jan joined Ion Bank in 2013 and most recently worked as vice president and finance officer. Previously, Jan was employed at People’s United Bank in Bridgeport and New Alliance Bank in New Haven.

Laura Gallinoto was additionally promoted to senior vice president and regional branch manager. Gallinoto joined Ion Bank in 2011 as regional branch manager. She was previously employed at Sovereign Bank in West Hartford as district executive.

