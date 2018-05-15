Two Men Sentenced to Prison for ‘Pump and Dump’ Schemes

Two Long Island residents were recently sentenced in federal court for their roles in two separate investment fraud schemes that victimized Connecticut residents.

Thomas Heaphy Jr., 43, of East Moriches, New York and Brian Ferraioli, 41, of Sayville, New York, were each sentenced to 72 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements, for several years, Heaphy, Ferraioli and others defrauded investors through a stock “pump and dump” scheme. As part of the scheme, Heaphy, Ferraioli and their co-conspirators induced investors to purchase securities by making false and misleading representations in calls, emails and press releases concerning the securities and the issuing companies, thereby causing the price of those securities to become falsely inflated.

Heaphy and Ferraioli received approximately 25 percent of all money that they induced individuals to invest, and gained approximately $719,000 and $1.25 million, respectively, from the scheme. They disguised the income by having the funds flow through the trust accounts of various attorneys, including Corey Brinson in Connecticut, into bank accounts in the name of various shell entities under their control, and failed to pay federal income taxes on most of the income.

Heaphy and Ferraioli became involved in the promotion and sale of securities of Waters Club Worldwide Inc. and Waters Club Holdings Inc., which provided yacht charter services to customers, in the summer of 2016. Heaphy and Ferraioli solicited prospective investors to purchase shares of Waters Club stock purportedly in advance of an initial public offering.

Heaphy and Ferraioli recruited at least 12 investors to pay a total of at least $1.29 million for shares of Waters Club stock. One of the victims of the Waters Club scheme was a Connecticut resident who paid $475,000 to Waters Club. Heaphy’s total gain from the scheme was $307,658 and Ferraioli’s total gain was $297,546.

At least six Waters Club victim-investors have also been identified as victims of the earlier stock pump and dump scheme.

Heaphy and Ferraioli each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of tax evasion related to the stock pump and dump scheme, and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud related to the Waters Club investment scheme.

Heaphy was ordered to pay nearly $6.74 million in restitution, and Ferraioli to pay nearly $6.9 million in restitution.

Heaphy and Ferraioli, who are released on bonds, have been ordered to report to prison on July 9.

Brinson, of Hartford, pleaded guilty on Jan. 20, 2017, to one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity. He was sentenced to 36 months of in prison on April 13, 2017.

Tags: fraud scheme, New Haven, U.S. District Court