Torrington Man Sentenced for Health Care Fraud

A Torrington man involved in a medical scheme has been sentenced for committing health care fraud.

Maurice Sharpe, his mother Patricia Lafayette and another individual formed Family First Community Support Services LLC, a social services agency located in Torrington. Sharpe was the office manager for the agency. Lafayette and the other individual approached Anne Charlotte Silver, a licensed clinical social worker who owned and operated Silver Counseling Services LLC, in Canton and Bantam about a scheme to defraud Medicaid by permitting Lafayette and the other individual to bill Medicaid for psychotherapy services using Silver’s Medicaid provider number. The services were either performed by unlicensed individuals or not performed at all. Under the scheme, Silver kept 25 percent of the proceeds, and paid the remaining 75 percent to Lafayette and the other individual.

Medicaid was defrauded of approximately $1.6 million through this scheme, of which Lafayette received more than $1.2 million.

Sharpe pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and admitted that he submitted claims to Medicaid for psychotherapy services that falsely represented that Silver had personally provided the services.

He was ordered to pay in $211,131 restitution.

Lafayette and Silver also pleaded guilty to health care fraud for their roles in the scheme. Lafayette was sentenced to 21 months in prison and six months of home confinement. Silver was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Lafayette and Silver were ordered to pay restitution of $1.6 million.

Tags: fraud, Health Care, social services