State Revokes Fare Increases Following Budget Adjustment

Following the signing of the state budget adjustment bill earlier this week, bus and train fare increases and service reductions that had previously been scheduled to take effect on July 1 have been canceled.

With a pending Special Transportation Fund (STF) shortfall, plans had been made for a 10 percent fare increase for rail commuters, a 14 percent fare increase for bus riders and service reductions on several rail lines and transit districts. The budget passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy accelerated the transfer of motor vehicle sales tax revenues from the General Fund to the STF beginning this year, stabilizing the STF in the short term.

