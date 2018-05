An office/flex building in Norwalk has sold for $2.225 million.

The 18,500 square-foot building is located at 507 Westport Ave.

“The buyer will be putting substantial capital improvements into the building over time and will occupy part of it for their own use,” Brett A. Sherman, senior vice president of Angel Commercial, said in a statement.

Sherman represented the buyer in this transaction.

