FCB Hires One to Commercial Banking Division

William Catanzaro has been hired in First County Bank’s commercial banking division as vice president and commercial banking officer.

“Bill is a Stamford native with over 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate lending. In that time, he has developed an extensive business network in the community,” Reyno Giallongo, First County Bank’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “He will be originating and building commercial relationships for the bank. We know Bill will be a strong contributor to the bank’s commercial lending team.”

Prior to joining First County Bank, Catanzaro held commercial real estate lending and portfolio management positions which focused on the Fairfield County market. Catanzaro has extensive expertise with commercial and industrial and commercial real estate lending.

